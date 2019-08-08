UrduPoint.com
UN Voices Concern Over Non Providing Access To Information On Occupied Kashmir By India

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 03:19 PM

UN has expressed grave concern over non providing access to information in Occupied Kashmir following its demographic change and deployment of additional troops therein by India

NEW YORK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th August, 2019) UN has expressed grave concern over non providing access to information in Occupied Kashmir following its demographic change and deployment of additional troops therein by India.Spokesperson of UN Human Rights institution has said in twitter " the restrictions imposed by India has taken the prevailing situation in Indian Held Kashmir to new level.

Due to it the human rights situation in the region has further worsened.He further said " I want to divert your attention to a report issued on July 08, 2019 with reference to human rights situation in Indian held Kashmir which depicts worst human rights situation in the valley.

How the communication system was suspended therein umpteen time and political leaders and workers were kept in detention. Brutal use of force was perpetrated and extra judicial killings were made therein.

As a result hundreds of people died.The spokesperson said we once again are seeing restrictions on communication system in the valley which are unparalleled and unprecedented and have never been seen before. The politicians have been kept under detention and ban has been imposed on peaceful assembly.

