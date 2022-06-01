UrduPoint.com

Unanimous Resolution Adopted To Restore Original Status Of IIOJK

Published June 01, 2022

Unanimous resolution adopted to restore original status of IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :All parties of consultative conference on Kashmir issue here on Thursday unanimously adopted resolution seeking the restoration of original status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) before August 5, 2019.

The conference titled "All parties consultative conference on Kashmir issue: the way forward" organized by Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, the conference was presided over Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Giltit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira.

The resolution unanimously condemned the harsh words used by Indian leadership in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir and demanded the implementation of UN resolution in true spirit.

The security council of UN already approved that the right self-determination of Kashmiris.

The resolution said that Article 370 and 35-A should be eliminated The people of the Hurriyat Conference expressed their concern over increased brutality by Indian forces and so called fake operations against freedom fighters and demanded release of their leaders.

The Indian government following Israeli pattern for demographic changes in IIOJK, from this demographic change, Kashmir will change in a Muslim minority area instead of a Muslim majority area and the claim of Muslims will be weakened.

"This house condemns the conspiracy to convert the Muslim majority to minority through recent measures taken by India".

All restrictions should be lifted on immediate basis besides restoring Kashmiris political, social, economic and cultural rights.

The resolution has demanded taking back all political cases against Kashmiri leadership and recovery of missing persons, torture of Kashmiris should be ended.

International journalists and media should be allowed to visit IIOJK to observe the facts and figures.

The resolution strongly rejected the unfair trial and decision of Indian Kangaroo court against freedom fighter and political figure Malik Yasin.

