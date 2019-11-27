UrduPoint.com
Uncertainty Prevail In IOK On 115th Day

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 08:06 PM

Uncertainty prevail in IOK on 115th day

The Kashmir and many parts of Jammu region continued to remain isolated from the world as unprecedented military lockdown entered 115th running day, in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The Kashmir and many parts of Jammu region continued to remain isolated from the world as unprecedented military lockdown entered 115th running day, in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Though uneasy calm and uncertainty prevail in the Valley yet life remains badly affected there as restrictions under Section 144 remain enforced, shops and business centers are mostly shut and few turn up to educational institutions and offices.

Internet gag persists while prepaid mobile and text messaging services also remain in shutdown mode. The increasing chill has also added to the miseries of the already suffering people of the occupied territory, Kashmir Media Service reported.

India's Enforcement Directorate has taken the possession of assets worth over 60 million rupees in connection with a false case against noted Kashmiri businessman, Zahoor Ahmed Watali.

The agency said these properties are in the form of land parcels and located in two villages of Badgam district.

The ED had attached these properties in April this year. Watali is presently lodged in New Delhi's infamous Tihar Jail in connection with a fake case registered against him by India's National Investigation Agency.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement, Advocate Qazi Irshad, in a statement issued after a party meeting in Jammu demanded an end to the ongoing military lockdown and ban on prepaid mobile and internet services in occupied Kashmir.

Social activist, Sajjad Kargili, in an interview in Srinagar said that India was mistaken if it believed that it would succeed to suppress the Kashmiris through its over 900,000 troops deployed in occupied Kashmir.

The Indian Supreme Court, today, reserved the judgment on a batch of petitions challenging restrictions imposed on communication, media and telephone services in occupied Kashmir in the wake of the abrogation of the special status of the territory on August 5. A bench heard the petitions filed by various petitioners including Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kashmir Times Editor Anuradha Bhasin and others.

On the other hand, India's Consul General to the US in New York City, Sandeep Chakravorty, addressing a function said that Narendra Modi-led Indian government would build settlements modeled after Israel to ensure the colonization of Hindu population in occupied Kashmir. Chakravorty's statement vindicates the stance of Hurriyat leadership that India was following the Israeli plans to change the demographic composition of the occupied territory and to render the Kashmiris homeless in their own homeland.

