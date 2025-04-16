Unexpected heavy rainfall brings relief to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)

(@FahadShabbir)

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) region experienced unexpected heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms, just as summer began

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) region experienced unexpected heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms, just as summer began.

Mirpur, a semi-hilly lake-side city, received significant rainfall, disrupting daily life in some areas. Low-lying areas along the Mirpur-Kotli highway and city streets were inundated with rainwater, a correspondent told APP on Wednesday.

The strong winds caused trees to be uprooted in various parts of the district, partially affecting electricity and telecommunication systems. The rainfall brought relief to the region, making the weather more pleasant, especially in the mountainous areas of Leepa and Neelam valleys.

However, the downpour is expected to impact laborers engaged in construction work and kiln owners. According to experts, more rainfall is forecasted for the coming days in various parts of AJK, including upper reaches.

APP/ahr/378