Unflinching Kashmiris' resolve to take logical conclusion: Experts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Experts on Saturday said despite unprecedented atrocities by Indian forces, the Kashmiris' unflinching resolve would take the ongoing freedom movement to its logical conclusion.

Talking to APP noted Human Rights activist Tahira Habib said due to dire human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), the oppressed Kashmiris were suffering badly since August 5.

She urged the world community for early settlement of Kashmir dispute on the basis of the Kashmiris' universally-accepted right to self-determination guaranteed by the United Nations General Assembly resolutions.

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) official Irfan Mufti said the entire Kashmiri political leadership was in jails while life in IOK was badly affected.

He said suspension of media communication, ban on internet had plunged the occupied territory into absolute crisis.

According to IOK based Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) statement issued here, the party has expressed serious concern over the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, it may be mentioned here that Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the globe will observe Indian Republic Day on January 26, as Black Day in protest against India's continued denial of their right to self- determination.

Kashmir Media service (KMS) in its fresh report issued here said the observance of the Black Day call, has been given by the APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and Mir Shahid Saleem.

The day will be marked with a complete strike and protests in IOK and anti-India demonstrations and rallies in world capitals would be taken out, it said.

It is pertinent to mention here that on January 25, a large number of protesters from all communities took to the streets in Amritsar and chanted slogans against Modi, RSS and BJP, KMS further reported.

The protesters raised strong voice in support of the Kashmir cause.