UNHCHR should send its fact-finding mission in IOK: Sardar Amjad Yousaf

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Executive Director Kashmiri Institute of International Relations (Kashmiri NGO) Sardar Amjad Yousaf said that the UNHCHR council immediately intervene and send fact-finding mission to ascertain the magnitude of savagery perpetrated on the people of the bleeding valley of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Top leader of Kashmir, including Sardar Amjad Yousaf was attending the 42nd session of United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva on Friday.

He said "I live on the Line of Control in AJK, where Indian occupation forces frequently use snipers across loc to target the civilian population of all ages", says an official message received here.

He said, beside , I welcome the statement made by High Commissioner on the inclusion of Kashmiri voices in the final decision making of the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir but the attitude of Indian government after 5th August unilateral action and violating international and bilateral agreements practically left no space for dialogue If India claims to be a democracy, why don't they allow referendum in Kashmir? If they are decent nation, why did they reject high commissioner reports on Kashmir. The Indian claims are baseless , actually Kashmiris are subjected to Indian incredible state terrorism", he said.

He reiterated the fact that Jammu and Kashmir was a disputed territory according to UN resolutions which provide people of the state the right to decide their future through a fair and impartial plebiscite.

Amjad continued that the people of the state have been struggling for this right since long but due the arrogance of the occupying state the people couldn't achieve this cherished right.

The Kashmiri leader invited that attention of the chair as saying that the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in his reports released in 2018 and 2019 asked both states to respect people's rights to Self-determination under international law but on 5th of August one of the states through Presidential decree in violation of UN resolutions, International laws and bilateral agreements scrapped article 370 and Article 35 A of the Constitution which gave special status to the state and cart blanch to state legislature to define the state subject laws with intention to change the demographic composition of the state."The scrapping of these article deprived the occupied Jammu & Kashmir people of their flag, constitution, sovereignty and local law of the land", he underlined.

"Since the scrapping of the Constitutional guarantee, the disputed territory is under continuous siege and curfew has been imposed in every nook and corner of the state. People are confined to their homes without any access to civic facilities including landlines, mobile phones and internet services. This blockade has deprived the people to talk and share grief and sorrows, and force people to bury the dead bodies insides the compounds of their houses. The non-availability of the lifesaving drugs have accelerated the deaths of Kashmiris', Yousaf said in his address to the session.