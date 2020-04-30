UNHCHR to stop Indian persecution of Kashmiri journalists in IOJK: JKUJ

Jammu and Kashmir Union of Journalists (JKUJ) in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday called upon the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights (UNHCHR) to immediately intervene against the victimization of the Kashmiri journalists by Indian forces

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) : Jammu and Kashmir Union of Journalists (JKUJ) in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday called upon the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights (UNHCHR) to immediately intervene against the victimization of the Kashmiri journalists by Indian forces.

In a letter written to Prof. David Kaye United Nations Special Rapporteur in the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva, Switzerland, the JKUJ's President Hafiz Maqsood Mirza and the Organizations' founder leader Altaf Hamid Rao drew the attention of international body over the issue.

"On behalf of Jammu & Kashmir Union of Journalists, We are writing you to seek your urgent intervention to bring an immediate halt to Indian Government's vicious campaign of harassment against Kashmiri journalists who are being persecuted just for using social media to express their opinion," the letter said.

JKUJ is extremely concerned over the lack of freedom of the press and expression in the Indian held territory of Jammu and Kashmir where muzzling media and silencing well reputed journalists has become a new norm for the occupation authorities.

Journalism as a profession has become a biggest crime in Kashmir where reporters are being summoned to police stations and army camps to explain their stories to the men uniform, even in this pandemic of epic proportions.

Recently FIRs have been filed against renowned woman photo journalist Masrat Zuhra, whose work has appeared in various international publications.

Gowhar Geelani an author and journalist of par excellence, Peerzada Aashiq, a well-known journalist working with leading Indian newspaper, both have been charged under infamous Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), which enables the government to practically declare anyone as a terrorist, and the punishment under UAPA can carry jail time of two to ten years.

There is a long list of similar incidents wherein prominent journalists were thrashed, beaten up and tortured after being summoned at police stations and army camps.

This outlandish act of media gag is not only illegal but an atrocious assault on the right to freedom of opinion and expression enshrined in a number of international and regional human rights instruments, such as universal declaration of human rights, International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR) and other laws.

It is a flagrant violation of the Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which says that "Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers" the letter said.