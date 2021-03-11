UrduPoint.com
UNHRC Apprised Of Present Human Rights Situation In IIOJK:

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 09:52 PM

Kashmiri Delegation members on Thursday apprised United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) about the on-going worsening Human Rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Kashmiri Delegation members on Thursday apprised United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) about the on-going worsening Human Rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Speaking on behalf of World Muslim Congress (WMC) renowned Kashmiri rights activist Altaf Hussain Wani stated "The UNSC resolutions and the promises made by India on the right to self-determination of people of disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir is a challenge to the international community and democratic systems.

Indian state not only denied them their right but resorted to worst undemocratic, colonial and authoritarian measures. Instead of valuing the democratic norms of people, Indian State Terrorism set new lows of human rights abuses, and atrocities. Killings, torture, abduction, rapes, harassment and pelleting is the new normal in Indian Occupied Kashmir. He urged council to establish a commission of inquiry as recommended by the High commissioner in 2018 Kashmir Report to investigate the ongoing and past human rights violations.

