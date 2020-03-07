Unidentified person lobbed a grenade on civilian in Srinagar: IOK

One civilian was killed and another injured in a grenade blast in Srinagar, in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :One civilian was killed and another injured in a grenade blast in Srinagar, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service two civilians identified as Ghulam Nabi Ahanger, a retired PDD employee from Zainakdal, and Rafiq Ahmed Shala of Nawakadal, received injuries when an unidentified person lobbed a grenade towards a bunker of Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Maharaj Gunj in Srinagar.

They were shifted to SMHS Hospital where Ghulam Nabi Ahanger succumbed to his injuries.

Soon after the attack, Indian troops and police personnel cordoned off the area and launched a hunt to nab the attacker.

Meanwhile, unidentified gunmen shot dead a youth in Tral area of Pulwama district. The deceased was identified as Shabbir Ahmed Butt of Tral Payeen locality.

Immediately after the incident, Indian police and army laid a siege in the area and launched searches to nab the assailants.

On the other hand, a labourer was killed while another was rescued after they came under a snow avalanche in Royal Gund area of Ganderbal district.