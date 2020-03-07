UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unidentified Person Lobbed A Grenade On Civilian In Srinagar: IOK

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 03:03 PM

Unidentified person lobbed a grenade on civilian in Srinagar: IOK

One civilian was killed and another injured in a grenade blast in Srinagar, in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :One civilian was killed and another injured in a grenade blast in Srinagar, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service two civilians identified as Ghulam Nabi Ahanger, a retired PDD employee from Zainakdal, and Rafiq Ahmed Shala of Nawakadal, received injuries when an unidentified person lobbed a grenade towards a bunker of Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Maharaj Gunj in Srinagar.

They were shifted to SMHS Hospital where Ghulam Nabi Ahanger succumbed to his injuries.

Soon after the attack, Indian troops and police personnel cordoned off the area and launched a hunt to nab the attacker.

Meanwhile, unidentified gunmen shot dead a youth in Tral area of Pulwama district. The deceased was identified as Shabbir Ahmed Butt of Tral Payeen locality.

Immediately after the incident, Indian police and army laid a siege in the area and launched searches to nab the assailants.

On the other hand, a labourer was killed while another was rescued after they came under a snow avalanche in Royal Gund area of Ganderbal district.

Related Topics

India Injured Dead Attack Occupied Kashmir Army Police National Accountability Bureau Snow Srinagar Ahmed Butt Media From Employment

Recent Stories

 Family wanted to build “mausoleum” for comed ..

8 minutes ago

Coronavirus to hurt economic growth in many countr ..

2 minutes ago

Rains swallowed up Seventeen precious lives across ..

2 minutes ago

Govt taking steps for the betterment, empowerment ..

2 minutes ago

Private Society calls Amanullah Khan “Mirasi”, ..

20 minutes ago

Erdogan tells Turkish coastguard to stop migrants ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.