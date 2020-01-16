UrduPoint.com
United Nations Family Is Deeply Saddened Over Loss Of Human Lives In Pakistan, AJK: UN R&H Coordinator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 06:39 PM

The Resident and Humanitarian coordinator, Mr. Knut Ostby and the United Nations Country Team in Pakistan are deeply saddened over the loss of precious lives resulting from the heavy snow and rainfall in Baluchistan and the avalanches in Azad Jammu Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) : The Resident and Humanitarian coordinator, Mr. Knut Ostby and the United Nations Country Team in Pakistan are deeply saddened over the loss of precious lives resulting from the heavy snow and rainfall in Baluchistan and the avalanches in Azad Jammu Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

According to press release issued here on Thursday, Ostby says, "I send my condolences to the people and government of Pakistan for the painful loss the nation has sustained over the last weekend where tens of children, men and women lost their lives due to the harsh weather conditions and avalanches" " I commend the National rescue teams for a very well done job saving the lives of hundreds of people affected by the same conditions.

I send my sincere wishes to the wounded for a swift and full recovery as well" he added.

"We are discussing with the authorities and donors the need to mobilize additional resources to support the humanitarian aid to those in need. We shall act tirelessly to ensure support is provided timely."

