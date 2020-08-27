UrduPoint.com
Unity Among All IIOJK People A Must To Thwart Indian Conspiracies: JKSPF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:00 PM

The Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum (JKSPF), a constituent of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Thursday said that Kashmiris will continue their struggle till peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

According to Kashmir Media Service, this was said at the meeting of the executive and general body of the Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, which was presided over by its Chairman Advocate Devinder Singh Behl in Jammu.

Addressing the meeting, Devinder Singh Behl said that the Kashmir dispute did not belong to any particular sect or religion but was an issue of all religions including Muslims, Pandits and Sikhs.

He said the Kashmiris want a peaceful solution to the dispute, promised to them by the United Nations and the international community.

He urged the Kashmiri youth to apprise the people of the historical background of the Kashmir dispute and the Indian conspiracies against the Kashmiri people.

The APHC leader said the Indian conspiracies can only be thwarted through maintaining unity among all ranks and files.

Devinder Singh said that the dream of lasting peace and development in the region could not be realized unless the Kashmir dispute was resolved according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The meeting called upon the UN and the world community to play their role in resolving the Kashmir dispute.

The meeting was attended by Mahendra Singh, Jaitender Singh, Deepak Kumar, Chaman Lal Bhagat, Motilal Bhagat, Sham Lal Bhagat, Jaswant Singh, Deepak Bhagat, Amar Das, Vivek Kumar, Paramjit Singh, Tajinder Singh, Rohit Kumar, Surinder Singh, Jaitne Singh and others.

