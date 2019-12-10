Unity among Pakistanis is needed to combat Indian ambitions: Raja Farooq Haider

A strong and united Pakistani nation is crucially needed for the "Kashmir Cause" which itself is currently exposed to a critical scenario, said the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, Raja Farooq Haider here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :A strong and united Pakistani nation is crucially needed for the "Kashmir Cause" which itself is currently exposed to a critical scenario, said the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir , Raja Farooq Haider here on Tuesday.

In a media talk at Karachi Press Club he emphasized that any weakness can and have raised exhilaration of India that as per experience is registered to test waters prior to taking any extreme measure against Kashmir and consequently Pakistan.

The Prime Minister of Kashmir in this context referred to India decision to abolish special status of occupied Kashmir only a few months ago and passage of the controversial Indian Citizenship Amendment Bill (2019) to marginalize Muslim population of India, only the other day.

Reminding that current Modi led government in India, mainly controlled by RSS strongly believes in the concept of "Akhand Bharat" or Greater India encompassing all its neighboring countries and even beyond including Afghanistan, he said it is the indigenous rise of Kashmiris against India that has kept entangled its huge sized platoons of armed forces in occupied Kashmir.

"Moreover, importance for Pakistan of the ongoing Kashmiri struggle in general can also not be ignored as unchecked hegemonistic approach of India hold all possibility of the latter's control over water heads located in the valley," said Raja Farooq Haider.

In the given scenario, he emphasized that current moral and social support for the people of Indian occupied Kashmir must be expanded and turned meaningful - with engagement with countries of influence in the world community as of its major components.

The PM of Azad Kashmir advised that it must be duly realized that sole power of the world in the present day scenario can not and must not be trusted as India happens to be its ideological ally.

"Resolutions adopted at New York and Geneva are useless but those adopted by parliaments, elected by the people, of the countries as European Union, Japan and other powerful countries do make the difference," he elaborated.

Raja Farooq Haider appreciative of the recent appointment of seasoned diplomat Munir Akram as the country's representative in the UN said professional and competent individuals be assigned the responsibility of ambassadorship at important capitals of the world so that Pakistan and Kashmir narrative can be efficiently delivered.

Earlier, he also briefly discussed the historical backdrop of Kashmir state and ensuing conflict cum crisis leading to death of millions beside irreparable damage to the social fabric and material cum property loss to the Kashmiris.

"We can not ignore the defiance on part of the people including elderly, youth, children without any gender based distinction for the struggle," emphasized the prime minister of Azad Kashmir.

He also referred to unprovoked firing and shelling on Azad Kashmir and while mentioning that its intensity is assuming serious proportions said the loss is immense both in tangible and non tangible terms.

President of Karachi Press Club, Imtiaz Faran on the occasion said the club, oldest in the country, has a long history to support the cause of people and assured that the tradition would be sustained with focus to present before the world the true picture of Kashmiri struggle.

KPC Secretary, Arman Sabir presented welcome address followed by presentation of ajrak (traditional shawl of Sindh) to the guest of the session.