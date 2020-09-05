Unity imperative to fight nefarious designs of enemies: APHC leader

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Nation should forge unity among its ranks and must follow guiding principles of father of nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Unity, Faith and Discipline to defeat evil designs and conspiracies of armies.

Ghulam Muhammad Safi, a prominent leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in connection with defence day of Pakistan said, "Let us make a solemn pledge that, come what may we shall remain committed to Unity, Faith and Discipline to defeat the enemies".

The military civilian relations in 1965 war were at its best, he said adding that the entire nation was a single unit, which played a decisive role in our victory against India., Talking to APP he said, from 1965 onwards, India targeted this unity, integrity and military civilian relationship in Pakistan because India knew that it could not win a war against Pakistan as long as this nation is one and solid like a rock.

Defence day of Pakistan being observed on Sept 6th reminded us of our enemy, who thought that Pakistan lacked in manpower, ammunition and other resources and attacked to create a greater 'Bharat' by occupying Pakistan.

By doing so, India wanted Pakistanis and the world to forget Kashmir and their just demand of right to self determination. But they were ignorant of the fact that wars are not won by weapons alone, it is the man behind the weapon and his commitment that works wonders.

"Pakistan Army, Air force and Navy taught a lesson to the adversary and fought so valiantly that it is quoted as an example in modern day warfare and even taught in the universities," he said.