UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unity Must To Foil Bids To Create Confusion About Islam, Pakistan's Ideolody: Masood

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 06:36 PM

Unity must to foil bids to create confusion about Islam, Pakistan's ideolody: Masood

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Tuesday said unity and cohesion were vital to foil attempts of creating confusion about Islam, ideology of Pakistan and the ideological approach of the Kashmiri people, because only a strong ideological base could lead the Kashmir liberation movement to its ultimate goal

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Tuesday said unity and cohesion were vital to foil attempts of creating confusion about Islam, ideology of Pakistan and the ideological approach of the Kashmiri people, because only a strong ideological base could lead the Kashmir liberation movement to its ultimate goal.

Speaking as chief guest at the 100th session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council of Islamic Ideology in Muzaffarabad, he said the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir desired to become part of Pakistan because of the two-nation theory which was also the basis of creation of Pakistan.

The AJK president said islam was a complete code of life," which provides guidance to us in every field of life." Islam, he maintained, could not be restricted to mere a few laws.

"Side by side with Islamizing of existing laws, it is obligatory for the CII to promote an environment of unity and cohesion in the society," he stressed .

He said the enemy intended to create split in "our rank and file and create confusion among our youth so as to weaken our strength. Therefore, the CII should also make recommendations to guide media in playing its responsible role in the light of Quran and Sunnah." He said Islamizing of the education system and the curriculum was a grave challenge for which all, particularly the CII, would have to play an active role.

Touching upon the situation of occupied Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan said several Hindu fanatic groups like RSS and Bajrang Dal were poised to drift the Kashmiri Muslims away from their religion. They were being massacred because they were not willing to quit their religion and ideology.

"Under a conspiracy, the Muslims have been pit against each other in South Asian and West Africa," he added.

Addressing the session, AJK Chief Justice Chaudhry Ibrahim Zia, who is also the CII chief, said the incumbent government, under the 13th amendment, had provided constitutional cover to the CII, and now it was the responsibility of the government and the state legislature to take practical steps to enforce Islam in letter and spirit in individual and collective lives.

He said Islam was only the religion which stressed welfare of humanity. "I believe that with slight efforts, the tiny state of Jammu and Kashmir can be turned into a model region in the world," he added.

Chaired by Chief Justice Chaudhry Ibrahim Zia, the session was attended among others by members of the council Mufti Syed Kifayat Hussain Naqvi, Maulana Mohammad Saeed Yousuf, Maulana Mohammad Ikram Kaashmiri, Maulana Qazi Mohammad Obaidullah, Maulana Siddique Siddiqui, Maulana Syed Ghulam Yasin Shah, Syed Mushtaq Hussain Gilani, and CII Secretary Syed Nazirul Hassan Gilani.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Chief Justice World Education Guide Split Jammu Lead Muzaffarabad Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim Media Mufti All From Government Asia Unity Foods Limited CII

Recent Stories

DLD, UBL to manage and service OA accounts

7 minutes ago

Georgian Authorities Should Know History of Relati ..

45 seconds ago

EU Agrees Contingency Plan for 2019 Project Financ ..

47 seconds ago

Zimbabwe opposition MP charged with treason: lawye ..

49 seconds ago

One dead in flash floods in Spain

50 seconds ago

New Greek Cabinet Sworn In

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.