Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Tuesday said unity and cohesion were vital to foil attempts of creating confusion about Islam, ideology of Pakistan and the ideological approach of the Kashmiri people, because only a strong ideological base could lead the Kashmir liberation movement to its ultimate goal

Speaking as chief guest at the 100th session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council of Islamic Ideology in Muzaffarabad, he said the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir desired to become part of Pakistan because of the two-nation theory which was also the basis of creation of Pakistan.

The AJK president said islam was a complete code of life," which provides guidance to us in every field of life." Islam, he maintained, could not be restricted to mere a few laws.

"Side by side with Islamizing of existing laws, it is obligatory for the CII to promote an environment of unity and cohesion in the society," he stressed .

He said the enemy intended to create split in "our rank and file and create confusion among our youth so as to weaken our strength. Therefore, the CII should also make recommendations to guide media in playing its responsible role in the light of Quran and Sunnah." He said Islamizing of the education system and the curriculum was a grave challenge for which all, particularly the CII, would have to play an active role.

Touching upon the situation of occupied Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan said several Hindu fanatic groups like RSS and Bajrang Dal were poised to drift the Kashmiri Muslims away from their religion. They were being massacred because they were not willing to quit their religion and ideology.

"Under a conspiracy, the Muslims have been pit against each other in South Asian and West Africa," he added.

Addressing the session, AJK Chief Justice Chaudhry Ibrahim Zia, who is also the CII chief, said the incumbent government, under the 13th amendment, had provided constitutional cover to the CII, and now it was the responsibility of the government and the state legislature to take practical steps to enforce Islam in letter and spirit in individual and collective lives.

He said Islam was only the religion which stressed welfare of humanity. "I believe that with slight efforts, the tiny state of Jammu and Kashmir can be turned into a model region in the world," he added.

Chaired by Chief Justice Chaudhry Ibrahim Zia, the session was attended among others by members of the council Mufti Syed Kifayat Hussain Naqvi, Maulana Mohammad Saeed Yousuf, Maulana Mohammad Ikram Kaashmiri, Maulana Qazi Mohammad Obaidullah, Maulana Siddique Siddiqui, Maulana Syed Ghulam Yasin Shah, Syed Mushtaq Hussain Gilani, and CII Secretary Syed Nazirul Hassan Gilani.