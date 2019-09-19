Unity needed for resolution of Muslim issues including Kashmir: Masood

The AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan has said that Kashmir and Palestine are the real issues of the Muslim ummah, and it is a moral and religious obligation of every Muslim of the world to help find their solution

Talking to the visiting delegation of faculty members of Al-Azhar University of Egypt led by head of Urdu department Mohammad Ibrahim here at Kashmir House on Wednesday, he said that the policies of some Muslim rulers over the agonies of Kashmiri Muslims were highly disappointing, but it is a matter of satisfaction that hearts of the people of the Muslim world throb together with the hearts of their Kashmiri brethren.

He maintained that disunity and dissension among the Muslim states had encouraged India and Israel to play with the lives of Muslims of Kashmir and Palestine, and both these issues would not resolve until and unless the whole Muslim world practically demonstrates unity in their rank and file.

While apprising the Egyptian delegation of the situation of occupied Kashmir, the AJK president said that India had martyred more than 500,000 Kashmiri people in the held territory since 1947, and now as part of its new offensive it has besieged more than eight million Kashmiri people in their homes.

"About one million the total 1.3 million Indian troops are busy in the ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri people, but India's fraud and false stand now stands exposed, and the world media and civil society has rejected the Indian narrative and supported the stand of the Kashmiri people," he added.

On this occasion, the leader of the Egyptian delegation Mohammad Ibrahim said that the Egyptian people stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren at this test of time. "I am confident that as a reward of the sacrifices offered by the Kashmiri people, Allah will bless them with freedom and peace," he added.