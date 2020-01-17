Unity vital for early success of liberation struggle: AJK president

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that work on war footings is needed to achieve by 2030 the targets of universal health coverage of all citizens in the light of sustainable development goals

Talking to Director-General Health Department, Dr. Sardar Aftab Hussain Khan here on Friday, he said that besides the availability of quality medicines, steps should be taken to ensure telehealth services to the people of far-flung areas of the liberated territory.

Stressing the need of a supply of inexpensive and quality medicines, the AJK president said that the health department in collaboration with other departments should ensure supply of potable drinking water in both urban and rural areas to rid the people of water-borne diseases.

Earlier in his briefing, Dr. Sardar Aftab Hussain told the state president that during the last eight months, the health department had taken revolutionary steps to provide quality health facilities to the people, and provided surgical facilities in almost all hospitals located at district headquarters. The hospitals, he added were including District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Athmuqam, DHQ Hattian, and health centers in Hajira and Duddial, while under prime Minister's Health Insurance Scheme, more than 325,000 families have been registered. In this way, 70 percent of registration work has been completed under this scheme.

He said that the CT scan facility has been provided at CMH Muzaffarabad, while under a public-private partnership, the same facility will be provided in all DHQs shortly.

Meanwhile, talking to a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Alliance which called on him under the leadership of Jamiatul Ulema-e-Islam leader Maulana Imtiaz Ahmed Abbasi, the AJK president said that ideological harmony and unity among all segments of society were needed to lead the Kashmir liberation movement to its ultimate end and for the construction and development of the liberated territory.

He said that we were struggling on the political and diplomatic fronts for the freedom of Kashmir, we enjoy support of 220 million Pakistani people in this regard. He said that he frequently travels from Peshawar to Karachi not to let the nation negligent about the Kashmir.

About the demand for the establishment of women university in West Bagh, the AJK president said that under the policy of the Higher Education Commission, a university can only be established at the district headquarters or in its vicinity. Therefore, regional campus of Azad Jamu and Kashmir Univesity Muzaffarabad or women university Bagh can be established at Dhirkot or its vicinity. He expressed his pleasure that students of Bagh districts were taking keen interest in studying science and technology, medical and engineering subjects.

Earlier, members of the delegation appreciated Sardar Masood Khan for effectively highlighting the Kashmir issue on every global forum.

They said that Tajveedul Quran Trust has played an important role in disseminating Islamic teachings in Azad Kashmir.