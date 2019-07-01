Unity vital in base camp of Kashmir liberation movement: Masood Khan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir [AJK] President Sardar Masood Khan has said that unity and cohesion are inevitable to turn the liberated territory into the real base camp of Kashmir freedom movement and to transform it into a model state in terms of progress and development

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) Azad Jammu and Kashmir [AJK] President Sardar Masood Khan has said that unity and cohesion are inevitable to turn the liberated territory into the real base camp of Kashmir freedom movement and to transform it into a model state in terms of progress and development.

Addressing a public gathering after attending the wedding of Chaudhry Mohammad Farid at Kalas Seri Darra here on Sunday, he said that the people living from Bhimber to Muzaffarabad and from Muzaffarabad to Forward Kahuta were one nation, and they wanted to turn liberated territory into a model state to make it attractive for the people of occupied Kashmir.

He said that the under-construction Muzaffarabad-Seri Darra Road and other links roads would connect Lachhrat with Pir Chanasi and Saran, and this whole area would be turned into a beautiful tourist spot, which would bring a visible change in the living standard of the local people.

The AJK president expressed pleasure that construction of Muzaffarabad-Seri Darra Road would be completed by the end of the current year. This will not only meet an old demand of the area but will also provide modern means of transport to the people, he added.

Paying tributes to the local people, he said that they were hardworking and honest, and they were determined to bring the area at par with developed ones in terms of education, health and construction and development.

He said that the state government would especially focus on establishing more secondary schools and a college in Lachhrat valley. Earlier welcoming the state President Sardar Masood Khan in Seri Darra, AJK Minister for Mines and Industries Development Corporation (AJKMIDC) Chaudhry Shehzad Mehmood regretted that in the past, Lachhrat had always been ignored despite being nearest union council to the state capital Muzaffarabad.

However, he maintained that the incumbent PML-N government for the first time had focused on the uplift of this constituency, and had completed a number of development projects in the area while more projects are nearing completion.

He said that the transparent NTS system had provided an opportunity to several qualified and brilliant youth of the area to get jobs. Chaudhry Shehzad Mehmood further said that the state Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan was taking a personal interest in the development of Lachhrat and he would soon pay a visit to the constituency to directly know the problems of the local people.