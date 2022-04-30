Senior Hurriyat leader Nayeem Ahmed Khan Saturday while condemning BJP government's political and cultural onslaught against Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) said that unity was the only way to foil the apartheid regime's evil designs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Senior Hurriyat leader Nayeem Ahmed Khan Saturday while condemning BJP government's political and cultural onslaught against Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) said that unity was the only way to foil the apartheid regime's evil designs.

In a message from Tihar jail, the illegally detained APHC leader said that the BJP's hostile policy on Kashmir was driven by its racial bias, Islamophobia and its zeal for turning India into a Hindu Rashtra.

He said that ban on holding congregational prayers in Mosques and preventing people from observing Shab at Jamia Masjid were obvious manifestations of racial bias and discrimination against islam.

Terming such acts as an infringement into religious matters of Kashmiri Muslims, Khan said that barring people from offering congregational prayers inside the historic mosque was the worst example of fascism.

The policy of shutting down �places of worship and restricting worshipers from attending religious gatherings, he said, were akin to the policy Israel has been practicing against Muslims in Palestine. Modi's racial regime, he said, was hell bent upon turning Kashmir into Palestine.

Lauding Hurriyat's unity move, Nayeem Khan said that forging unity was direly needed to thwart India's wicked designs aimed at erasing the political, cultural and religious identity of the Kashmiris.

"On one hand Indian government was hell bet on erase the Kashmiris' identity while on the other the witch-hunt against civil society, academicians, journalists and human rights defenders was going on unabated", Khan said adding that suppression of democratic dissent in the region reflected the Indian ruler's authoritarian mindset.

Voicing his concern over the widespread violence and killing of youth by the Indian occupation forces, he said, India must bear in mind the fact that the genuine freedom movements cannot be suppressed by the use of military might. "Sooner or later India will have to quit Kashmir", he said adding that India cannot hold Kashmiris hostage for a long time.

Meanwhile, Khan extended in advance his heartfelt felicitations to Muslim Ummah �in particular the Muslims of the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the sacred occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He appealed to the Kashmir masses to maintain austerity and the high spirits of the real Islamic values while celebrating the religious festivals. "Eid-ul-Fitr provides us a unique opportunity to share the moments of joy with the destitute and needy of our society especially the ones who are facing the tough times under Indian subjugation".

Highlighting the plight of the downtrodden segments of the society, he said, "On one hand we have economically less privileged segment of society while on the other a large number of people, who have lost their livelihood and homes due to the occupation authorities' oppressive policies, are in dire need of financial support".

Urging philanthropists and donors to contribute generously for the uplift of the victims of Indian state oppression, the Khan appealed to the donors not to forget the homeless people, the heirs of martyrs, orphans and families of incarcerated political activists who have been languishing in jails for the past several years.