University of Agriculture Faisalabad stages rally to express solidarity with Indian Held Kashmiris

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad UAF ) on Monday staged a rally to express solidarity with the Occupied Kashmiri people and condemn the atrocities of Indian

Speaking on the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf urged the international community to take notice of the atrocities by India in the Occupied Kashmir.

He said that India was suppressing the ingenious freedom struggle of the Occupied Kashmiris by using force and state terrorism.

He said that massive sacrifices rendered by the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) must not go in vain. No one could defeat their decades long freedom movement, he added.

He said that right to self-determination of Indian Occupied Kashmir must be urgently accepted and dispute must be settled in accordance with the resolutions of United Nations.