University of Karachi holds Kashmir solidarity rally

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :To express solidarity with the people of Kashmir and creating global awareness about the situation occurred after revoking Kashmir's special status and withdrawing of Article 370 from Indian constitution and its impact on Kashmiri people, the University of Karachi KU ) on Thursday organized a walk from main Administration Building to Azadi Chowk.

The Kashmir Solidarity Rally was led by KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood and attended by the registrar, deans and chairpersons, faculty members, administrative staff, and non-teaching staff as well as students in large number, said a statement.

The purpose of the rally was to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people and aware the global community about the annexation of Article 370 from Indian Constitution. Holding placards and banners inscribed with condemnation slogans, the participants urged the United Nations (UN) to take serious and immediate notice of the situation.

They demanded from UN to stop India from violating human rights of the Kashmiri people.

The participants also demanded that UN must play its role and said Kashmiri people must be given the right to self-determination. They also call upon world powers to help Kashmiris.

On the occasion, KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi mentioned that each and every stakeholder of the Karachi University was present in the rally to show their solidarity with people of Kashmir.

"Not only the government and officials, but every individual should use every available platform and forum to express his concerns and raise their voices regarding the latest situation in Indian occupied Kashmir. This is not an internal matter, this is an international issue.

This is not a religious matter, this is about mankind and this is why all Pakistanis are united and ready to meet any challenge at the front of Kashmir issue, he said.