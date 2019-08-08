UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Karachi Holds Kashmir Solidarity Rally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 08:53 PM

University of Karachi holds Kashmir solidarity rally

To express solidarity with the people of Kashmir and creating global awareness about the situation occurred after revoking Kashmir's special status and withdrawing of Article 370 from Indian constitution and its impact on Kashmiri people, the University of Karachi (KU) on Thursday organized a walk from main Administration Building to Azadi Chowk

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :To express solidarity with the people of Kashmir and creating global awareness about the situation occurred after revoking Kashmir's special status and withdrawing of Article 370 from Indian constitution and its impact on Kashmiri people, the University of Karachi (KU) on Thursday organized a walk from main Administration Building to Azadi Chowk.

The Kashmir Solidarity Rally was led by KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood and attended by the registrar, deans and chairpersons, faculty members, administrative staff, and non-teaching staff as well as students in large number, said a statement.

The purpose of the rally was to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people and aware the global community about the annexation of Article 370 from Indian Constitution. Holding placards and banners inscribed with condemnation slogans, the participants urged the United Nations (UN) to take serious and immediate notice of the situation.

They demanded from UN to stop India from violating human rights of the Kashmiri people.

The participants also demanded that UN must play its role and said Kashmiri people must be given the right to self-determination. They also call upon world powers to help Kashmiris.

On the occasion, KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi mentioned that each and every stakeholder of the Karachi University was present in the rally to show their solidarity with people of Kashmir.

"Not only the government and officials, but every individual should use every available platform and forum to express his concerns and raise their voices regarding the latest situation in Indian occupied Kashmir. This is not an internal matter, this is an international issue.

This is not a religious matter, this is about mankind and this is why all Pakistanis are united and ready to meet any challenge at the front of Kashmir issue, he said.

Related Topics

Karachi India World United Nations Condemnation Karachi University All From Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy visits Byco’s Refinery

1 hour ago

Business Community supports Govt. move to suspend ..

3 minutes ago

Saeed Ghani not happy with performance of Informat ..

3 minutes ago

Law and order restored in Sindh due to sacrifices ..

3 minutes ago

Driving licenses for hearing impaired persons: Sye ..

3 minutes ago

SSP directs SHOs to adopt open door policy

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.