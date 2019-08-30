UrduPoint.com
University Of Karachi Observes Kashmir Solidarity Hour

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 10:25 PM

The University of Karachi (KU) on Friday observed "Kashmir Hour" to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The University of Karachi (KU) on Friday observed "Kashmir Hour" to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad, deans of all faculties, chairpersons of departments, directors of institutions and centers, teachers, researchers, officers, employees, students and former Federal law minister Barrister Shahida Jameel observed the Kashmir Hour by attending a rally.

The participants gathered in the lawn to form a chain of human hands to express solidarity with Kashmir after the national anthem and state anthem of Kashmir.

Participates were holding banners and placards in which they condemned the Indian act and violence on Kashmiri people and expressed their support to the people of Kashmir region.

Later, the participants walked from Administration Block till Azadi Chowk and raised slogans in favour of Kashmir and against the oppression of Indian government and violation of human rights by the Indian military forces.

