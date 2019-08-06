UrduPoint.com
University Of Sargodha Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiri People

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 07:27 PM

The University of Sargodha (UoS) condemning the human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir(IOK), has expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The University of Sargodha (UoS) condemning the human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir(IOK), has expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Special functions and activities including seminars, discussion programmes, poetry and debate competitions were organized, focusing on the Pakistan's support and unity with the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Students and teachers also formed human chain acknowledging the sacrifices of Kashmiri people and organized a peace walk, in which, they chanted slogans against India and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Addressing a seminar Dean Faculty of Agriculture, Dr Muhammad Afzal said that teachers, employees and students of the University were extending full support to Kashmiri people and teachers would motivate their students for using social media to raise voice in favour of the right to self-determination.

Munir Gujjer, director co-curricular forum said that India had been the biggest violator of democratic norms in the world. He said that thousands of Kashmiris had laid their lives against the Indian aggression, while thousands were being put behind bars, maimed by using indiscriminate pellet guns.

