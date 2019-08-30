UrduPoint.com
University Of Sialkot Holds Kashmir Rally

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 06:13 PM

University of Sialkot holds Kashmir rally

Hundreds of students and teachers of the University of Sialkot Friday participated in a rally, organised to express solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Hundreds of students and teachers of the University of Sialkot Friday participated in a rally, organised to express solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

They were carrying banners and placards and flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. They also chanted anti-Indian slogans.

The speakers strongly criticised large-scale violations of human rights by the Indian Army in the held Valley. They said that freedom was the right of the people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

They expressed complete solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir against the mounting human rights violations, genocide and custodial killings in the held Valley.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of University Rehan Younas and Chairman Faisal Manzur said that early peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute had become vital for ensuring sustainable peace in the region.

