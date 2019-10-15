UrduPoint.com
Unknown Gunmen Killed Driver In Shopian

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:47 AM

Unknown gunmen killed driver in Shopian

Unidentified gunmen killed a truck driver in Shopian district in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Unidentified gunmen killed a truck driver in Shopian district in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a truck driver identified as Mohammad Shafi Khan from Indian state of Rajasthan was shot dead and his vehicle was set ablaze by unknown gunmen at Sindoo in Shirmal area of the district.

Huge deployment of Indian troops is seen on the roads and streets everywhere in the territory.

The troops launched cordon and search operation in the area.

The troops also launched a cordon and search operation after a low-intensity explosion took place at Wathoora-Dooniwara road near Sheikhpora in Budgam district.

On the other hand, Indian police arrested two youth in Ganderbal district during 22nd consecutive day, today, of the siege and search operation in which drones and helicopters were used in the district.

