Unknown gunmen killed driver in Shopian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :In occupied Kashmir, unidentified gunmen killed a truck driver in Shopian district on Tuesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the truck driver identified as Mohammad Shafi Khan from Indian state of Rajasthan was shot dead and his vehicle was set ablaze by unknown gunmen at Sindoo in Shirmal area of the district. Huge deployment of Indian troops is seen on the roads and streets everywhere in the territory.

The troops launched cordon and search operation in the area and arrested over two dozen people in the district.

The troops also launched a cordon and search operation after a low-intensity explosion took place at Wathoora-Dooniwara road near Sheikhpora in Budgam district.

On the other hand, Indian police arrested at least two youth in Ganderbal district during 22nd consecutive day, today, of the siege and search operation in which drones and helicopters were used in the district.

Meanwhile, an Indian soldier, identified as Abijeet of 25 Madras of Thiruvanthapuram was killed and two others were injured when an Improvized Explosive Device (IED) went off in Nowgam area of Kupwara district.