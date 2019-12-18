UrduPoint.com
Unprecedented Block Of Internet Access To IOK Condemned

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 11:13 PM

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Chairperson Dr Mehdi Hasan on Wednesday condemned the unprecedented block of access to the internet for extended time and for such a large population of Indian Ocupied Kashmir (IOK).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Chairperson Dr Mehdi Hasan on Wednesday condemned the unprecedented block of access to the internet for extended time and for such a large population of Indian Ocupied Kashmir (IOK).

Talking to APP, HRCP Chairperson Dr Mehdi Hasan said the media shutdown and blackout in occupied Kashmir on Wednesday had entered its 136th day.

He said the IOK lockdown was a test case for the whole world, adding, the 7 million oppressed Kashmiris in the valley were abruptly pushed back to a pre-internet era, when India imposed the shutdown on August 5.

It was a black-day for oppressed Kashmiris when India revoked Kashmir's special status, adding, all communications were shut and politicians were detained.

He said the continued lockdown in IOK had paralyzed online and open businesses of the Kashmiri people, adding local production and handicrafts' business had been affected.

It may be mentioned here that according to a research conducted by a Belgium-based non-governmental organisation, a network of pro-India fake websites had been spreading propaganda on Kashmir against Pakistan around the world.

The EU Disinfo Lab report, issued on Tuesday revealed that over 265 fake local indian-news sites in more than 65 countries were involved disseminating fake news regarding Kashmir and Pakistan, which were being managed by one 'Indian influence network'.

