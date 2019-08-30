UrduPoint.com
Unprecedented Restrictions Put Kashmir Into State Of Lockdown: BBC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 09:06 PM

Indian security forces in occupied Kashmir have been accused of carrying out beatings and torture in the wake of the government's decision to strip the region of its autonomy

LONDON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th August, 2019) Indian security forces in occupied Kashmir have been accused of carrying out beatings and torture in the wake of the government's decision to strip the region of its autonomy.According to the BBC, unprecedented restrictions have put Kashmir into a state of lockdown for more than three weeks.

Tens of thousands of extra troops have been deployed to the region and about 3,000 people - including political leaders, business people and activists are reported to have been detained.

Many have been moved to prisons outside the state.

