Unrelenting Lockdown And Military Siege On 118th Consecutive Day In IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :The grim ground situation remains unchanged in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions due to unrelenting lockdown and military siege on 118th consecutive day.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the environment of fear and uncertainty continues to prevail due to heavy deployment of Indian troops and police personnel.

People continue to suffer immensely owing to restrictions imposed under section 144 and suspension of prepaid mobile and internet services.

Although landline phones and voice calls on postpaid connections have been restored partially but the move could not provide any respite to the masses.

Meanwhile, several Hurriyat leaders have been asked to appear before court, today, in connection with a false case registered against them in 1998.

These leaders include Syed Ali Gilani, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, Javaid Ahmed Mir, Sheikh Ali Muhammad, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Hubbi, Shahid-ul-Islam, Sheikh Khalid, Sheikh Aslam, Wajahat Bashir Qureshi, Muhammad Siddiq Shah, Farooq Ahmed Sodagar and Ghulam Nabi Kashmiri.

Ironically, most of the leaders who have been asked to appear before the court are either lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail and other jails or under house arrest.

Media reports suggested that a Kashmiri truck driver, Mohammed Maqbool, was beaten by Indian police without any reason on the expressway in Faridabad in the Indian state of Haryana.

Faridabad Police Commissioner K K Rao told media that an inquiry has been initiated in the incident.

