Unresolved Kashmir dispute endangered peace in South Asia

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, rights defender Muhammad Ahsan Untoo and Chairperson Muslim Khawateen Markaz Yasmeen Raja on Tuesday visited the bereaved family of late Bashir Ahmed Shaikh According to Kashmir Media Service, Woman leader Riffat Dar was also part of the delegation.

Speaking to the mourners, Shabir Dar said freedom from India is the dream of every Kashmiri. The illegal occupation of the territory by India is nearing its end as the world has realized the importance of conflict resolution.

Meanwhile, another delegation led by Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (KYSF) leader Tawseef Ahamd also visited the residence of the bereaved family. He was accompanied by other party members. JKYSF delegation prayed for the eternal peace for the deceased.

Tauseef Ahmad on the occasion said that the unresolved Kashmir dispute has endangered peace in entire South Asia.