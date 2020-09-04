UrduPoint.com
Unresolved Kashmir Dispute Threat To Peace In South Asia: Javaid Mir

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 06:54 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Hurriyat leader Javaid Ahmed Mir Friday said the unresolved Kashmir dispute poses serious threat to peace in the entire South Asian region.

He urged India to give up its intransigence on the Kashmir dispute and settle it in accordance with the United Nations (UN) resolutions and as per aspirations of Kashmiri people, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He deplored that Indian forces were killing oppressed people particularly youth on daily basis in the territory added that even mourning processions were not spared on Youm-e-Aashur.

Javaid Ahmed Mir appealed the world community to come forward and play role in the settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute to save South Asia from destruction.

More Stories From Kashmir

