UNSC Chief's Approach On Kashmir Highly Disappointing: AJK President

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:31 PM

UNSC chief's approach on Kashmir highly disappointing: AJK president

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has expressed his disappointment over the statement of the Karen Pierce, President of the United Nation Security Council (UNSC), in which she has said that the Security Council will not be discussing the Kashmir situation this month because this issue has already been taken up at this forum eleven weeks ago

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th November, 2019) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has expressed his disappointment over the statement of the Karen Pierce, President of the United Nation Security Council (UNSC), in which she has said that the Security Council will not be discussing the Kashmir situation this month because this issue has already been taken up at this forum eleven weeks ago.

“ If UNSC not discusses Kashmir now, then when? Will the Council meet when the Kashmiris have been finished off? That would be a travesty of justice and a dereliction of obligations under UN Charter”, Sardar Masood Khan stated in a tweet.

In his reaction on Tuesday, Sardar Masood expressed surprise over Pierce’s assertion that the Security Council cannot discuss Kashmir conflict because it has already been discussed. This is despite the fact that since the debate on the situation of occupied Kashmir in the Security Council session on 16 August, the situation instead of improving has further worsened in the held territory.

The AJK President said that this was the basic responsibility of the Security Council to frequently convene its sessions on Kashmir issue until and unless some practicable and decisive solution to this long outstanding issue comes to light. "Since India's actions of August 5 in occupied Kashmir, the situation in the region is deteriorating with every passing day," he added.

Sardar Masood Khan said that a few days ago, India had bifurcated the State, and in this way, it had not only attacked the integrity of the State but had also taken a practical step to make Kashmir its colony and turn the Muslim majority territory into a Hindu entity through ethnic cleansing of the Muslims.

Under the UN Charter, he reminded, that it was the responsibility of the Security Council to not only protect fundamental rights of the Kashmir people but also prevent systematic genocide and ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri people at the hands of an occupation force.

