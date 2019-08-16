UrduPoint.com
UNSC Urged To Redeem Kashmiris' Right To Self-determination

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 08:49 PM

UNSC urged to redeem Kashmiris' right to self-determination

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter held a demonstration outside the UN Observer Office in Islamabad Friday urging the United Nations Security Council to take steps for granting the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter held a demonstration outside the UN Observer Office in Islamabad Friday urging the United Nations Security Council to take steps for granting the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the protestors handed over a memorandum addressed to the UN secretary general, to the UN Observer office officials strongly denouncing the unprovoked firing of Indian troops on civilian population along the Line of Control in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, prominent activists of South Asia and world in a statement expressed solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir condemning inhuman clampdown they were being subjected to.

The statement, signed by more than 250 journalists, academics, scholars, artists, activists of South Asian and those who work on South Asia, condemned the curtailment of civil liberties, the communication blackout and violent suppression of demonstrations in occupied Kashmir.

