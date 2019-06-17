'Unusual' rain in Occupied Kashmir worries farmers, fruit growers

With rainfall in June bringing down temperatures across Indian occupied Kashmir, the unusual weather pattern is turning into a cause of worry for farmers and fruit growers, says a report reaching here Monday night from across the Line of Control

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) ,:With rainfall in June bringing down temperatures across Indian occupied Kashmir, the unusual weather pattern is turning into a cause of worry for farmers and fruit growers, says a report reaching here Monday night from across the Line of Control.

Farmers, the report continued, are already feeling the heat due to freaky weather. "Our Apple crop is almost 50 percent damaged while other fruits and vegetables have been completely wiped off as rains and hailstorm lashed Kashmir valley right from the time of flowering," Kursheed Ahmad, a farmer from North occupied Kashmir told media in occupied Srinagar.

"Secondly, the plunging temperature and wet weather makes our fruit plants susceptible to diseases like scab and we have to spend extra amount to spray them with fungicides and insecticides more frequently. For 50 percent less crop we have to spend 200 percent more", the report said.

Officials at the occupied State Horticulture department also present a gloomy picture. "We won't say fruits and vegetables are completely destroyed, but it has been hit badly," a Horticulture Deptt. officials told media in the turbulent Srinagar "On one hand we are assessing the damage and on the other trying to help farmers by expert counseling and compensation." May and June are crucial for paddy cultivation in Kashmir since rice saplings are transplanted from nurseries to the fields.

However, frequent rain has not only affected the transplantation operations, but also hampered the normal growth of saplings in the nurseries. "Our fodder crop did not grow to the right length this spring. Now, frequent rains are affecting rice transplantation, even as chilly weather caused stunted growth of the saplings in the nurseries," said a visibly worried Javaid Ahmad, 44, a farmer in north Kashmir Kupwara, according to the report.

Fruit growers in the occupied valley, the report revealed, too are worried about moisture in their orchards, which acts as a catalyst for fungal and parasitic diseases in trees, besides causing an explosion in pests' numbers. "Fungal diseases explode in orchards in wet weather conditions since moisture remains on leaves and trunks of apple trees for longer periods," said one of the, professors at the occupied Srinagar agricultural university, the report said.

"Pests like hairy caterpillar also called gypsy moth grow better in rainy conditions." "These pests devour leaves and other fleshy parts of the tree, destroying both the fruit and the plant," he added.

What is adding to the growing worries of farmers and fruit growers alike is the fact that local weather forecasts do not hold good news for them in the near future as well, the report concluded.