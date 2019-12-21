UrduPoint.com
Uplift Of Liberated Territory Top Priority Of AJK Government: Sardar Masood Khan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 09:47 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan said on Saturday that special attention was being paid to public welfare projects across the liberated territory without any discrimination

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan said on Saturday that special attention was being paid to public welfare projects across the liberated territory without any discrimination.

The issues and problems related to Rawalakot district would be resolved on priority basis, and no negligence would be demonstrated in this regard.

He was talking to a public representative delegation of notables from Rawalakot district which called on him under the leadership of Sardar Ashiq Khan at Kashmir House on Saturday to share various issues of public interests belonging to the district.

Masood said the government's priorities included the promotion of education, health facilities and communication means as well as equal development of all the areas of the liberated territory.

The AJK president directed the delegation to focus on the quality of work of ongoing development projects and maintain an environment of unity in their constituency.

The delegation apprised the president of the pace of construction work on various ongoing development projects and constraints in the timely completion of these projects in the area.

Earlier, the delegation apprised the president of the series of problems including those related to potable drinking water, construction of schools and roads, health, education and communication issues in the area with emphasis for their resolution on priority grounds.

