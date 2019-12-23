Uplift top priority of AJK government: Masood

A delegation led by President PML-N Constituency-IV Rawalakot, Sardar Ashiq Khan called on Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan here at Kashmir House on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) A delegation led by President PML-N Constituency-IV Rawalakot, Sardar Ashiq Khan called on Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan here at Kashmir House on Saturday.

The delegation discussed various issues of public interest, apprised the President of the pace of work on different development projects and constraints in the timely completion of these projects in the area.

The state president assured the delegation that special attention would be paid to the public issues of the constituency, and problems would be resolved on a priority basis, and no negligence will be demonstrated in this regard.

He said that the government's priorities included the promotion of education, health facilities, and communication means as well as equal development of all the areas of the liberated territory.

The AJK president directed the delegation to focus on the quality of work of ongoing development projects and maintain an environment of unity in their constituency. Earlier, the delegation informed the state president about problems of potable drinking water, construction of schools and roads, health, education and communication issues in the area.