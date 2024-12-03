Uri Faces Acute Power Shortage In IIOJK
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 11:06 PM
In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), power consumers takes to street agitation to protest against acute shortage of electricity in Forward Town Uri, close to other side of the line of control (LoC) in the occupied state, according to a report on Tuesday
The protestant power consumers said that Uri, claimed by "authorities" as one of the largest electricity-producing regions, was facing an acute shortage of power for domestic use.
"Residents are struggling with frequent outages and high tariffs. In response, two former village heads from Bonyar undertook a barefoot walk to Baramulla to protest and bring attention to the issue", the report said.
The protestant power consumers have demanded immediate action to ensure an adequate power supply for the people of Uri, the report added.
