US Congress Declares Occupied Kashmir The Most Dangerous Region Of The World

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 02:59 PM

US congress declares Occupied Kashmir the most dangerous region of the world

Brad Sherman, chairman US Congress sub committee on Asia has said US diplomats were stopped from going to Occupied Kashmir , therefore, we are unable to ascertain know about situation in Occupied valley through independent sources

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd October, 2019) Brad Sherman, chairman US Congress sub committee on Asia has said US diplomats were stopped from going to Occupied Kashmir , therefore, we are unable to ascertain know about situation in Occupied valley through independent sources.Upon it US congress while expressing concern over human rights situation in Indian Held Kashmir has declared the most dangerous region of the world.During the course of hearing on human rights situation in US Congress sub committee, US government was asked what steps it was taking to bring normalcy in Occupied Kashmir.Committee chairman Brad Sherman said US diplomats were stopped from visiting Occupied Kashmir due to which they are unable to ascertain about situation in Occupied Valley from independent sources.He questioned what is US policy about Kashmir.The congressmen said Kashmiri community settled in US had told them no contact remained between them and their family members and they don't know their family members are living in what plight.During the hearing it was told that Indian media were being threatened during restrictions that if it publishes news on Kashmir situation then their funding will be discontinued.

The committee was told due to these alleged steps of pressure and duress, the factual position in Kashmir is not coming before the world countries.Representative Ilhan Omar, a prominent first-term Democratic lawmaker and one of the few Muslims in Congress, charged that Kashmir is part of a pattern against islam by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party.She pointed to reports of detention camps being built in the northeastern state of Assam, which borders Muslim-majority Bangladesh.

Nearly two million people failed to prove their Indian citizenship in a controversial registration drive, with Modi's government vowing that "illegal" immigrants cannot stay."This is how the Rohingya genocide started," Omar said, referring to the bloody campaign by Myanmar against the mostly Muslim people."At what point do we no longer share values with India? Are we waiting for the Muslims in Assam to be put in those camps?" Omar said.She questioned what US government is doing on Kashmir problem.Acting US assistant secretary of state for South Asia Alice Walls said US is reviewing Kashmir issue closely and US citizens have been stopped from going there in the wake of prevailing situation in Occupied Valley.

