US House Foreign Affairs Committee asks India to lift restrictions in Kashmir

(@FahadShabbir)

The Foreign Affairs Committee of United States House of Representatives has asked India to lift the communication black out in the Indian Held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :The Foreign Affairs Committee of United States House of Representatives has asked India to lift the communication black out in the Indian Held Kashmir.

In a statement issued from its Twitter handle, the committee said, "India'scommunication blackout in Kashmir is having a devastating impact on the lives and welfare of Kashmiris.

"" It's time for India to lift these restrictions and afford Kashmiris the same rights and privileges as any other Indian citizen," it added.