US lawmakers express concerns over HR violations in IOJK

The Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission of the United States held its second hearing to examine the situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir wherein the lawmakers expressed concerns over the human rights abuses in the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission of the United States held its second hearing to examine the situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir wherein the lawmakers expressed concerns over the human rights abuses in the territory.

The Commission a bipartisan body - had held its first hearing on October 22, to review the situation after the revocation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir by repealing Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and its division into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

During the hearing held on Thursday, more witnesses testified on the human rights situation in the IOJK in two panels. The first panel included Anurima Bhargava, Commissioner, U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom.

The second panel comprised Haley Duschinski, Associate Professor of Anthropology and Director of the Center for Law, Justice and Culture, Ohio University; Sehla Ashai, Human rights lawyer; Yousra Fazili, Human rights lawyer and Kashmiri-American cousin of Mubeen Shah, detained Kashmiri businessman; Arjun S. Sethi, Human rights lawyer and Adjunct Professor, Georgetown Law; Sunanda Vashisht, writer, political commentator, and Kashmiri Hindu who identifies as a victim of ethnic-cleansing; and John Sifton,Asia Advocacy Director, Human Rights Watch.

The body examined the human rights situation in Kashmir in its historical context.

In a statement, the Commission said the Indian government's decision to change the legal status of Jammu and Kashmir had attracted intense attention due to persistent reports of human rights violations, including a crackdown on freedom of expression; the arbitrary "preventive" detention of hundreds of politicians, lawyers, journalists, and other civil society figures and related fears of enforced disappearance; and the use of excessive force against protesters.

The increased militarization of the security presence in the region and the economic and social consequences of the central government's actions, including continuing restrictions on internet and phones, have also provoked widespread concern.

Indian-American Congresswoman, Pramila Jayapal, at the hearing said that she was deeply concerned by Indian government's actions in Occupied Kashmir. "To detain people without charge, severely limit communications and block third parties from visiting, is harmful to our close and critical relationship," the Democrat said.

She was joined by other Democrats Sheila Jackson Lee, David Trone and David Cicilline, who criticised India's actions after scrapping Kashmir's special status.

Arunima Bhargava, commissioner from the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), said that the rights of Muslim communities were being curtailed because of Indian government's actions.

"Throughout the country, political and community leaders are promulgating an ideology that suggests that to be Indian is necessarily to be Hindu and views India's religious minorities as subordinate or foreign," she told the hearing. "India's religious minorities currently stand at a precipice. If the Indian government continues on its current trajectory, their livelihood, rights, and freedoms could be in serious danger," she pointed out.

On Occupied Kashmir, Bhargava said, "USCIRF is concerned about reports starting in August that the Indian government restricted freedom of movement and assembly in Jammu and Kashmir, limiting people's ability to attend prayers and participate in religious ceremonies; forestalling any large gatherings, including for religious purposes; and for certain communities, curtailing access to healthcare and other basic services." She said mobile and Internet services were denied to Kashmiris and healthcare was withheld by the Indian government.

"USCIRF has also seen reports of mosques being closed; Imams and Muslim community leaders arrested and detained; and violence and threats towards residents and businesses in particular," she told the Commission.

Bhargava, who is of Indian descent, said the restrictions in the region impacted the ability of people to "practice their faith", visit their places of worship and exercise their rights. She claimed this was targeted at a certain community.

Indian columnist and political commentator Sunanda Vashisht, tried to justify the Indian government's decision to revoke the special status of Occupied Kashmir by saying, "The Indian Constitution which is modelled on the USConstitution, is the most liberal document in the world. The Constitutionwas not applicable in totality, until Article 370 was in force."