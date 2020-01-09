US, other envoys land occupied Srinagar

Delhi-based American ambassador among other foreign envoys Thursday reached Srinagar on whirl-wind visit to assess the continual deteriorating conditions in the turbulent Indian occupied Kashmir since its lock-down for an indefinite period by India on August 05, last year

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) , :Delhi-based American ambassador among other foreign envoys Thursday reached Srinagar on whirl-wind visit to assess the continual deteriorating conditions in the turbulent Indian occupied Kashmir since its lock-down for an indefinite period by India on August 05, last year.

According to a report reaching here Thursday from across the Line of Control, it was the first visit of the diplomats India reportedly allowed to have know-how about the prevailing ugly conditions of the occupied stateit has turned into the world's largest prison on the planet since its August 5 nefarious move depriving the disputed state of its special status denying all international norms and commitments most particularly the UN resolutions on Kashmir, the report added.