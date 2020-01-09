UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Other Envoys Land Occupied Srinagar

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 07:53 PM

US, other envoys land occupied Srinagar

Delhi-based American ambassador among other foreign envoys Thursday reached Srinagar on whirl-wind visit to assess the continual deteriorating conditions in the turbulent Indian occupied Kashmir since its lock-down for an indefinite period by India on August 05, last year

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) , :Delhi-based American ambassador among other foreign envoys Thursday reached Srinagar on whirl-wind visit to assess the continual deteriorating conditions in the turbulent Indian occupied Kashmir since its lock-down for an indefinite period by India on August 05, last year.

According to a report reaching here Thursday from across the Line of Control, it was the first visit of the diplomats India reportedly allowed to have know-how about the prevailing ugly conditions of the occupied stateit has turned into the world's largest prison on the planet since its August 5 nefarious move depriving the disputed state of its special status denying all international norms and commitments most particularly the UN resolutions on Kashmir, the report added.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Visit Srinagar August All From

Recent Stories

UAE leadership keen to support fishing profession: ..

11 minutes ago

SEWA organises 6th Sharjah Energy Forum

11 minutes ago

Smuggling of diamonds prevented at Sharjah Airport

26 minutes ago

Borouge launches new recyclable packaging solution ..

26 minutes ago

Egypt confirms its fifth participation in Arab Wom ..

41 minutes ago

KP working on draft of new industrial policy: Abdu ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.