US presses India to 'rapidly' ease restrictions In Kashmir

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :A senior U.S. diplomat called on India to quickly ease restrictions imposed in occupied Kashmir, saying was concerned over the human rights situation in the disputed state.

"We hope to see rapid action -- the lifting of the restrictions and the release of those who have been detained," Alice Wells, the acting assistant secretary of state for South Asia, told reporters on Thursday.

"We have shared and expressed our concerns over the human rights situation in Kashmir," she said about US contacts with Indian officials. But no US diplomat has gone to occupied Kashmir since Aug. 5, when India annexed the disputed territory.

Wells also said President Donald Trump "is willing to mediate if asked by both parties," although she acknowledged that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rejected any outside involvement in the decades-long dispute..

Trump, who met separately with Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a day earlier, has several times offered himself up as a mediator, a suggestion that the Pakistani side has welcomed.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, Trump said he told the two leaders, "'Fellas, work it out.

Just work it out.'" "Those are two nuclear countries. They've got to work it out," he added.

Tensions between the two rivals escalated after Modi revoked the special status of the occupied Kashmir.

In its clampdown on Kashmir, India flooded the territory - already one of the world's most militarized zones - with troops, imposed severe restrictions on movements, and cut all telephone, mobile phone and internet connections. Thousands of people were arrested, including political leaders.

Wells said that "the United States is concerned by widespread detentions, including those of politicians and business leaders, and the restrictions on the residents of [the region]." "We look forward to the Indian government's resumption of political engagement with local leaders and the scheduling of the promised elections at the earliest opportunity," she said.

Wells said the United States has raised concerns on Kashmir "at the highest levels," without saying if Trump brought up the issue directly with Modi.