US stance not changed on Occupied Kashmir: US state department

US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagushas said illegal steps should be avoided to be taken in Occupied Kashmir

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th August, 2019) US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagushas said illegal steps should be avoided to be taken in Occupied Kashmir.Talking to media men in Washington she expressed grave concern over growing tension in Indian Held Kashmir saying US stance about Occupied Kashmir has not been changed.She said we are reviewing minutely the development made in Occupied Kashmir and we are in contact with both Pakistan and India on this count.Expressing grave concern over massive arrests in Occupied Kashmir she said illegal acts should be avoided therein.Responding to a question on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement that India was carrying out a genocide in occupied Kashmir, Ortagus said the US urges the rule of law, respect for human rights, and respect for international norms."Yeah, I mean, I really don't want to go beyond what we've said, because it's such a tenuous issue.

It's something that we're talking to them about quite closely. We obviously, whenever it comes to - whenever it comes to any region in the world where there are tensions, we ask for people to observe the rule of law, respect for human rights, respect for international norms.

We ask people to maintain peace and security and direct dialogueIndia abrogated special status of Occupied Kashmir through a presidential decree before tabling bill on scrapping special status in Rajya Sabha (upper house) on August 05.

The occupied Kashmir was divided into two parts (Territories Union) under the federation. As per this division first part will be Ladakh and second part will consist of Jammu and Kashmir.India has got approved these two bills from Lok Sabha (Lower house) with overwhelming majority.