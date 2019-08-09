UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stance Not Changed On Occupied Kashmir: US State Department

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 05:22 PM

US stance not changed on Occupied Kashmir: US state department

US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagushas said illegal steps should be avoided to be taken in Occupied Kashmir

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th August, 2019) US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagushas said illegal steps should be avoided to be taken in Occupied Kashmir.Talking to media men in Washington she expressed grave concern over growing tension in Indian Held Kashmir saying US stance about Occupied Kashmir has not been changed.She said we are reviewing minutely the development made in Occupied Kashmir and we are in contact with both Pakistan and India on this count.Expressing grave concern over massive arrests in Occupied Kashmir she said illegal acts should be avoided therein.Responding to a question on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement that India was carrying out a genocide in occupied Kashmir, Ortagus said the US urges the rule of law, respect for human rights, and respect for international norms."Yeah, I mean, I really don't want to go beyond what we've said, because it's such a tenuous issue.

It's something that we're talking to them about quite closely. We obviously, whenever it comes to - whenever it comes to any region in the world where there are tensions, we ask for people to observe the rule of law, respect for human rights, respect for international norms.

We ask people to maintain peace and security and direct dialogueIndia abrogated special status of Occupied Kashmir through a presidential decree before tabling bill on scrapping special status in Rajya Sabha (upper house) on August 05.

The occupied Kashmir was divided into two parts (Territories Union) under the federation. As per this division first part will be Ladakh and second part will consist of Jammu and Kashmir.India has got approved these two bills from Lok Sabha (Lower house) with overwhelming majority.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister World Washington Jammu Sabha August Media From

Recent Stories

UK Real GDP Falls 0.2% in 2nd Quarter of 2019 Amid ..

29 minutes ago

SMTA, ADB host "Istanbul Roadshow" for Contractors ..

30 minutes ago

Sheikh Rashid announces suspending Thar Express se ..

6 minutes ago

Strict security arrangements planned for Eid-ul-Az ..

6 minutes ago

Traffic police chalk out plan for Eidul Azha

6 minutes ago

Firdous recounts multiple faults of Maryam Safdar ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.