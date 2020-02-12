UrduPoint.com
US, UN Urged To Take Notice Of Grim Situation In Indian Occupied Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 03:41 PM

The Democratic Political Movement held a meeting in Srinagar to discuss grim human rights situation in the territory particularly after the revoking of Kashmir's special status by India on August 5, last year, in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The Democratic Political Movement held a meeting in Srinagar to discuss grim human rights situation in the territory particularly after the revoking of Kashmir's special status by India on August 5, last year, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The meeting was chaired by party Chairman Firdous Ahmad Wani. The participants reviewed in detail the current situation in occupied Kashmir and stressed the need to devise a new strategy to take the freedom movement to its logical end, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The meeting expressed concern over the deteriorating health of party leader, Shakeel Ahmad Butt who is illegally detained under black law, Public Safety Act.

He is languishing in a jail in the Indian city of Ahmadabad for the last over six months.

The meeting called upon the international community, especially the US and the UN to take notice of the human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir and initiate measures for settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

A party delegation headed by Khawaja Firdous Wani visited the residence of Shakeel Ahmed Butt to assure his family that every effort would be made for his release from the Indian jail.

