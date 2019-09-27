UrduPoint.com
US Urges India To Immediately Ease Restrictions In IOJ&K

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 24 seconds ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 01:13 PM

The United States has urged India to immediately remove restrictions imposed in occupied Kashmir.In a statement, Acting Assistant Secretary of the state for South Asia Alice Wells said that we hope to see rapid action in the lifting of restrictions and the release of those who have been detained

Expressing grave concerns over the detention of political and businessmen, she said a lowering of rhetoric would be welcome, particularly between two nuclear powers.She said that President Trump is ready to play a mediation role if both countries are willing.

