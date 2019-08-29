US wants information on Kashmir from Modi govt in private, concerned over detentions

(@imziishan)

Days after US President Donald Trump's support for India's stand on Kashmir, ThePrint has learnt that top American diplomats have on multiple occasions reached out to the Narendra Modi government in private, seeking information about the situation in the valley and even expressed concern over detentions of political leaders and restrictions clamped in the region following the abrogation of Article 370

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Days after US President Donald Trump 's support for India 's stand on Kashmir, ThePrint has learnt that top American diplomats have on multiple occasions reached out to the Narendra Modi government in private, seeking information about the situation in the valley and even expressed concern over detentions of political leaders and restrictions clamped in the region following the abrogation of Article 370.

Sources in the government said that questions on Kashmir came up during discussions with senior diplomats of the US, besides other countries. Not only US embassy officials, but also visiting American officials have sought information on Kashmir during their meetings with the Modi government, a source said.

The Indian government has told all the countries that Kashmir is an internal issue and all decisions are being taken depending on the situation there, a second source told ThePrint.

This source added that the government's decisions related to Kashmir's security are dependent on two objectives maintenance of law and order, and prevention of loss of life and this has been communicated to the US diplomats.

When asked about the US seeking information about Kashmir, an American embassy spokesperson told ThePrint he would not comment on internal diplomatic discussions.

The spokesperson, however, added, "We continue to be very concerned by reports of detentions and the continued restrictions on the residents of the region. We urge respect for human rights, compliance with legal procedures and an inclusive dialogue with those affected."