USB Organizes Declamation Contest On Kashmiri Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 09:21 PM

Urdu Science Board (USB) organized a declamation contest at its head office here on Tuesday to pay tributes to Kashmiri children who are facing atrocities in Indian held Kashmir

According to USB spokesman, students from various public and private sector educational institutions participated in the debate. A number of students, teachers and others attended the event.

Speakers highlighted the Indian atrocities and grave human rights violations on children of Indian Occupied Kashmir. They said that children were vulnerable and might be deliberately targeted. They lauded the struggle of Kashmiri children for their freedom.

USB DG Dr. Nasir Abbas Nayyar said that blockade, curfew, internet blackout, shutdown of educational institutions and hampering communication channels had serious implications on the children's rights to education and health.

He said the Kashmiri children were deprived of food and medicines, malnutrition, health issues and most importantly due to pallet guns. He called on the international community to focus on the sufferings of children of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

In her address, Dr. Nusrat Nisar from the Punjab University Department of Kashmiriyat said that children rights were being violated by Indian forces. "Indian Occupied Kashmiri children are being deprived of their basic rights; they are tortured to death; they are facing palette guns; thousands of Kashmiri children have been martyred by Indian Army and hundreds are missing, she added.

The participating students were awarded certificates by Dr. Nasir Abbas Nayyar and Dr. Nusrat Nisar.

