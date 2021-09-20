UrduPoint.com

Use Of Chemical Weapons; An IFOs' Ploy To Suppress Freedom Voices

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 04:21 PM

Use of chemical weapons; an IFOs' ploy to suppress freedom voices

Indian Occupation Forces (IFOs) have resorted to possible use of chemical weapons to suppress the Kashmiris' voices for freedom in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Indian Occupation Forces (IFOs) have resorted to possible use of chemical weapons to suppress the Kashmiris' voices for freedom in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Upon failure to suppress the Kashmiris' uprising, the IOFs in IIOJK had been using the banned weapons as the charred bodies of Kashmiri youth killed in the so-called cordon and search operations bore testimony to the suspected use of chemical weapons.

In the last five years, 37 Kahmiris had been burnt by IFOs, mostly by using chemical weapons.

The bodies were burnt to such an extent that they were beyond recognition.

In December 2016, the first incident of probable use of chemical weapons by the Indian army was reported in Anantnag which resulted in killing of 22-year-old boy Majid Zargar.

On July 4, 2017, at Bahmnoo area of district Pulwama, IFOs killed Jehangri Khanday, Kiyfayat Ahmad and Faisal Ahmad, by using chemical weapons.

On November 2018, Mukhtar Ahmad Khan and Muhammad Amin Mir were killed by the Indian forces in Kupwara the most likely with the use of chemical weapon during cordon and search operation.

On June 26, 2020, IFOs carried out another operation in Tral area of district Pulwama in which they destroyed 18 houses and burnt three youth by suspected use of an unknown chemical which not only burnt the bodies but also de-shaped them by converting them into a lump of clay.

Related Topics

India Army Jammu June July November December 2017 2016 2018 2020 Weapon

Recent Stories

Dr. Najeebullah appointed as Commissioner-IR

Dr. Najeebullah appointed as Commissioner-IR

20 seconds ago
 Daily COVID-19 cases in Australia's epicenter stat ..

Daily COVID-19 cases in Australia's epicenter state show signs of easing

21 seconds ago
 Secretary Health South Punjab orders action agains ..

Secretary Health South Punjab orders action against parents of Polio refusal cas ..

23 seconds ago
 Kosovo Bars Serbian-Registered Vehicles From Enter ..

Kosovo Bars Serbian-Registered Vehicles From Entering - Interior Ministry

25 seconds ago
 Russia's Communist Party Refuses to Recognize Elec ..

Russia's Communist Party Refuses to Recognize Election Results in Moscow Constit ..

6 minutes ago
 25 persons booked for illegal business of hospital ..

25 persons booked for illegal business of hospital wastes

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.