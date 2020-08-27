Use of force against Muaharam processions in IIOJK condemned

Tehreek-e-Muzahamat and Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami have strongly condemned the use of force by Indian forces' against Muharram processions and arrest of mourners in different areas of the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

According to Kashmir Media Service, Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman, Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui, in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the use of brutal force against the Muharram processions and arrest of mourners just another unjustifiable act of New Delhi and its colonial setup in the occupied territory.

"They (Indian leaders) have no empathy for humanity left when it comes to Jammu and Kashmir and they know no morals, ethics and rules to punish the people of Jammu and Kashmir a lesson for disobeying their colonial occupation," he said.

Every single brutality New Delhi and its occupational forces are committing in IIOJK only strengthens our resolve and determination to fight India's illegitimate and illegal occupation, he added.

The spokesman of Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in a statement in Srinagar said that the Kashmiris were sacrificing lives in the struggle for securing their birthright, the right to self-determination, by following the path of truth and truthfulness showed by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), he added.

He said that India had created another Karbala in the occupied territory for the last seven decades in general and for the last 30 years in particular and it was inflicting atrocities on the Kashmiris to stop their rightful struggle for freedom.

The spokesman said that India, which claims to be the largest democracy of the world, has deprived the Kashmiris of their religious and other rights.

He said the Kashmiris are following the path of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and are continuing their struggle with determination despite all the oppression of India.