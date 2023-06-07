VC Kotli University calls on AJK President

(@FahadShabbir)

Vice Chancellor of the State-run Kotli University Prof. Dr. Rahmat Ali Khan called on President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Chancellor AJK Universities Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry here Wednesday

On this occasion, the VC briefed the President AJK about the ongoing teaching, extra-curricular activities and development projects at the University, said a press release.

He also apprised the President about the problems being faced by the University.

President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry directed the Vice Chancellor to use all possible resources to improve the quality of education of the University.