ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :A member of Indian Army-backed militia, Village Defence Committee (VDC), committed suicide in Ramban district of Jammu region.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the VDC member, Surjeet Singh (37), a resident of Kenthi village, ended his life by shooting himself with his rifle.

His dead body was shifted to District Hospital Ramban for autopsy and will be later handed over to his family.